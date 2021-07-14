Covid-19 vaccines, vital medicine lost as more than 90 pharmacies destroyed

“Distraught and disappointed”. This is how the South African Pharmacy Council felt after the destruction and looting of more than 90 pharmacies in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Council CEO and registrar Vincent Tlala said on Wednesday afternoon the looted items included Covid-19 vaccines and scheduled medicines which could cause harm if administered without the guidance of a pharmacist.

He said the destruction of these healthcare services would hurt the livelihoods of the people who depended on the medication dispensed, as well as the people who worked in and owned the businesses.

“As at Wednesday, we have received reports from pharmacists and pharmacy associations that, in both provinces, more than 90 pharmacies have been destroyed and looted beyond revival, with KwaZulu-Natal being the hardest hit.

“Among the looted items are Covid-19 vaccines and scheduled medicines, which when used without proper pharmacist counselling on storage and dosage may result in harm to one’s health.