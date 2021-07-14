South Africa

Eastern Cape health workers’ contracts extended

14 July 2021 - 16:22 By Herald Reporter
Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has welcomed the extension of healthcare workers’ contracts. File photo.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

The Eastern Cape health department has extended the contracts of more than 3,000 healthcare workers. 

The contracts of 2,949 workers appointed to assist in the fight against Covid-19 have been extended for a further five months, ending on November 30, and 55 employees for the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital’s new 100-bed ward will stay until March 31.

The contracts were approved by the provincial executive council after the Treasury sourced funds for the extensions.

All the contracts expired at the end of June.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth welcomed the contract extensions.

“We have said before that had it been up to us we would love to permanently employ them, but our budgetary constraints don’t make this possible,” she said.

“We have seen all 3,004 workers working tirelessly from day one and it is because of their hard work and dedication that 197,708 people in the province have recovered from this virus.

“But we have to take full control of our lives and ensure that we continue to adhere to regulations put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 so that we do not put our facilities under extreme pressure as the Delta variant will likely land people in hospital.”

Meth urged people to continue practising social distancing, washing their hands with soap and water frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitiser and wearing masks in public.

“But let’s try to stay home as much as possible and only go out for essential services because this virus moves when we move.”

HeraldLIVE

