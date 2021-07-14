Explosions ring out as Queen Nandi Drive burns
The terrifying sound of explosions could be heard in Durban on Wednesday morning as a blaze raged on Queen Nandi Drive.
Residents in the area could not confirm if the fire was at the Massmart warehouse or gas company Afrox.
The blaze started on Tuesday night.
Several neighbouring warehouses and office buildings were also set alight.
Vehicles belonging to companies in the area were stolen.
On Tuesday, the Massmart warehouse was the target of hundreds of looters, many of whom arrived in cars to ferry away whatever they could grab.
Durban - Queen Nandi Drive (Update): Explosions heard across the region - AFROX on fire #KZNLooting https://t.co/yckgV46R7e— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 14, 2021
With few law enforcement officials visible in the industrial hub, looters raided the warehouse for most of the day.
Community anti-crime groups warned residents not to venture to Queen Nandi Drive as it was a “no-go area”.
Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupt across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.
