Injured surfer rushed to hospital after Jeffreys Bay shark attack

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter
14 July 2021 - 14:44
The beach in Jeffreys Bay has been closed, from the Point to Kabeljouws, after a shark attack on Wednesday morning. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Tatiana Shepeleva

A surfer was bitten by a shark at the Point in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday morning. 

Kouga municipality spokesperson Monique Basson said the surfer was bitten twice but did not suffer serious injuries. He is receiving treatment in hospital.

The beach was closed off on Wednesday morning, from the Point to Kabeljouws.  

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the 38-year-old man from Cape Town was attacked while surfing at about 7am.

He had been spotted by fellow surfers seemingly falling off his board. “It was then discovered, according to eyewitness reports, that he may have been bumped off his board and bitten by a shark, and we believe he managed to get back onto his board. He was assisted out of the water by fellow surfers,” the NSRI statement said.

While responding to the scene, the NSRI was informed that the surfer was out of the water. “An NSRI Bakoven crewman, who happened to be there at the time, initiated medical treatment ... Gardmed ambulance services, Eastern Cape government health EMS, Private Care ambulance services and Exec Ops security [also] responded.”

The man was treated on the scene for puncture wounds to his right leg and torso, and then transported to hospital by ambulance, in a stable condition. 

