JZ Foundation says reports of ‘delegation’ visiting Zuma in prison are untrue

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Tuesday night refuted a media report claiming a “high powered delegation” was to meet former president Jacob Zuma in prison to negotiate his release.

“The foundation has received spurious reports about some supposed delegation that claims to have visited [former] president Zuma at the prison in Estcourt today. All such reports must be dismissed as fake. [Former] president Zuma is committed to the rescission application at the ConCourt,” the foundation tweeted.