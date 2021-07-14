KZN health department wants army at hospitals, clinics as unrest continues

The KwaZulu-Natal health department is submitting a formal request to the provincial government for soldiers to guard hospitals and clinics as well as escort ambulances attending to medical emergencies.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said this at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon after highlighting the harm ongoing violence had inflicted on health delivery in the province.

“We are making a formal request through the provincial cabinet to have the South African National Defence Force guard our facilities and escort our vehicles as we carry out our various duties.”

Simelane said the ongoing unrest has been “particularly bad for us in the health sector”.

“For the past three days or so, many of our staff members have been confronted by an untenable situation whereby they have been unable to come to work, or go home (for those on night shift), due to the blockading of access routes.”