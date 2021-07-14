LISTEN | Joburg shop & petrol station owners anxious as panic-buying soars and possible shortages loom

The manager of a Checkers store in Johannesburg said they predicted milk shortages in stores. He said there wasn't concern about other products, but said milk would run out across stores by Thursday.

The owner of a Shell garage in Joburg said he had been on edge since the looting started.

“There is fuel, but getting it to Gauteng is not safe. We have to protect our staff. I'm scared. None of us know what is going to come around the corner. It could happen at any point.”

He said the truck supplying fuel to his garage did not arrive on Wednesday and his petrol station would run out of petrol by Wednesday afternoon.

“How are we going to pay staff? How will we pay rent? I always make a plan for my staff, but this is going to hit us.”

At a Shell garage in Melville, Johannesburg, lines started by 9am.

“One of the service station's two ATMs was already shuttered and pump attendants could not say when it would be reopened,” said one eyewitness.