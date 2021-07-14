South Africa

LISTEN | Live rounds allegedly fired as taxi drivers try to stop looting in Vosloorus

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
14 July 2021 - 11:32
Some of the ammunition being fired at Vosloorus Mall.
Some of the ammunition being fired at Vosloorus Mall.
Image: Alon Skuy

Taxi drivers guarding Vosloorus Mall on the Gauteng East Rand opened fire on looters with what is believed to be live ammunition on Wednesday morning.

In an exchange of gunfire which lasted five minutes, taxi drivers from the Katlehong People's Taxi Association opened fire on hundreds of looters who were gathering outside the mall. 

The mall was ransacked overnight with looters pillaging a butchery, a Boxer furniture shop and grocery stores.

A taxi association member, wielding a club, said it was anarchy. “These thugs will not destroy our mall. Five hundred of our members have deployed throughout Katlehong and Vosloorus to defend the malls.”

Moments later, as looters pointed handguns at taxi association members, two taxi drivers drew handguns and fired over the heads of approaching looters.

“We are ready. We are not going anywhere,” said the driver as Ekurhuleni metro police tried to defuse the situation and repel looters.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE

LISTEN | United front: Gauteng communities take the fight to violent looters

Thousands of residents from all walks of life are braving looters to defend their food supplies, businesses and malls
News
23 hours ago

The problem is you can’t shoot them, cop says about looter stealing goods

There were chaotic scenes at the Springfield Value Centre in Durban on Monday as scores of people from surrounding communities stormed the shopping ...
News
1 day ago

More than 100 people arrested in Tshwane after a night of looting

Mayor Randall Williams said the arrests followed looting incidents at malls in Mamelodi.
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  2. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa
  4. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  5. Chief justice office warns public of parody Twitter accounts using Raymond ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals
'We thought we were safe': Doctor devastated after rooms ransacked