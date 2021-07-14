South Africa

Meet the volunteer behind the post-looting cleanup movement

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
14 July 2021 - 11:25
Emelda Masango has drawn a wave of support from people wanting to join her volunteer cleanup operations.
Emelda Masango has drawn a wave of support from people wanting to join her volunteer cleanup operations.
Image: Supplied

As traumatised South Africans hunker down during the third wave of Covid-19 infections while looting and destruction continue in hotspots around the country, one person who has chosen not to be overwhelmed is Emelda Masango.

Masango, 25, lives in Johannesburg’s Crown Mines suburb and works in retail as a receptionist. Her company decided to shut down on the weekend in the hopes of not being looted during the violent attacks that had spread to Gauteng. All staff were told to stay home.

“I was feeling so sad about all the things going on around me, and I wanted to do something to help and make things better,” she told TimesLIVE.

At 8.15am on Monday morning, amid a sea of posts about ongoing mayhem and fears, Masango went onto the “I Know A Guy” page on Facebook. She made a simple statement that has sparked a wave of support and led to a movement that is fast gaining traction and will be mobilised in a few days.

“Anyone who needs help to clean up after the looting in their business, I volunteer,” she wrote.

Within 24-hours her post was shared nearly 1,000 times and has drawn support and requests from others wanting to join her volunteer efforts.

“I am so surprised. It has been wonderful,” she said.

Diepsloot residents launch 'door-to-door campaign' to recover looted items

'We are saying no to the barbaric behaviour of looting,' Diepsloot Residents' Association secretary Akim Zulu said.
News
7 hours ago

Comments made in response to her post are overwhelmingly positive, for example:

  • “This is so incredible. My heart is bursting with love and gratitude for this thread.”
  • “I don't have any equipment, just have my hands, so I’m willing to help clean.”
  • “Emelda Masango, it is you, and people like you, who are SA’s future. Thank you for this post and what you have put in motion. And for bringing hope in such a dark time. You are an inspiration.”
  • “For the first time in a while I am feeling so proud to be a South African. You guys are truly amazing.”

Masango has joined forces with four other volunteers and they are co-ordinating groups in different areas.

“I basically worked through the night. We are a group of five and we are organising and managing things so we are ready to go out and start cleaning up next week,” she said early on Wednesday morning.

Her efforts have led to the “RebuildSA — Volunteers Group” on Facebook, which has 18,300 members and the #RebuildSA group on WhatsApp, which is full.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'It's not about Zuma ... They're having a party': Joburg resident shares tale of living above deadly riots

'This time is bad. We aren't safe to walk around the streets. Looters are even looting from each other,' a resident of Berea, Johannesburg, said.
News
8 hours ago

LISTEN | United front: Gauteng communities take the fight to violent looters

Thousands of residents from all walks of life are braving looters to defend their food supplies, businesses and malls
News
23 hours ago

Petrol bombs, gunshots and anxiety — a loota continua

A line of snaking trucks and impatient sedans around Peacevale on the N3, where police stood guard as clean-up teams poured sand over the fiery ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  2. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa
  4. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  5. Chief justice office warns public of parody Twitter accounts using Raymond ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals
'We thought we were safe': Doctor devastated after rooms ransacked