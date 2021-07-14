Meet the volunteer behind the post-looting cleanup movement

As traumatised South Africans hunker down during the third wave of Covid-19 infections while looting and destruction continue in hotspots around the country, one person who has chosen not to be overwhelmed is Emelda Masango.

Masango, 25, lives in Johannesburg’s Crown Mines suburb and works in retail as a receptionist. Her company decided to shut down on the weekend in the hopes of not being looted during the violent attacks that had spread to Gauteng. All staff were told to stay home.

“I was feeling so sad about all the things going on around me, and I wanted to do something to help and make things better,” she told TimesLIVE.

At 8.15am on Monday morning, amid a sea of posts about ongoing mayhem and fears, Masango went onto the “I Know A Guy” page on Facebook. She made a simple statement that has sparked a wave of support and led to a movement that is fast gaining traction and will be mobilised in a few days.

“Anyone who needs help to clean up after the looting in their business, I volunteer,” she wrote.

Within 24-hours her post was shared nearly 1,000 times and has drawn support and requests from others wanting to join her volunteer efforts.

“I am so surprised. It has been wonderful,” she said.