'Mercedes looter' bust on video leaving Woolworths with groceries despite claiming he didn't go inside

On Tuesday, Mbuso Moloi, the Mercedes-Benz driver caught on video seemingly looting a Durban Woolworths, claimed he never stepped foot in the store — but new video footage suggests otherwise.

In the video, shared online by the DA's leader in eThekwini, Nicole Graham, on Wednesday, Moloi, 26, is seen walking out of the Woolworths store with a basket, which he then loads into a Merc.

On Tuesday, Moloi told TimesLIVE that he was not looting and that the incident had been taken out of context.

He could not be reached on Wednesday, as his phone was off and he did not respond to text messages seeking comment.

The first video shows him picking up a shopping basket and putting it inside his car.

“I picked up things that were outside, not inside. I did not step inside Woolworths,” Moloi told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.