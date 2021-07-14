RIOTS LIVE UPDATES | Explosions ring out as Queen Nandi Drive burns

July 14 2021 - 07:25

Arctic temperatures cool down looting in Gauteng while KZN riots persist

Sporadic looting in Gauteng seemed to have cooled down on Tuesday evening.

The military rolled through the streets of Alexandra, which were still littered with burnt tyres, rocks and other debris.

The flames in Alex belonged to soldiers keeping themselves warm in temperatures that dipped below zero.

Earlier, police minister Bheki Cele toured the ruins.

Arrests, he said, were part of the solution, “but the time has come for us to chase the instigators and agitators”.