Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat looting and crime

The unrest comes at a time of frustration with Covid-19 restrictions, government corruption scandals and inequality that persists 27 years after the end of white minority rule, with unemployment hitting a new high of 32.6% this year.

One of the most unequal countries in the world, SA saw its highest murder rate in a decade in 2020, with 21,000 homicides, or 58 a day, a figure five times higher than the global average, according to government statistics.

Residents say rising unemployment fuels drug use and crime while more than a year of Covid-19 lockdowns have triggered major job losses in many sectors.

The grandmother lookout team, who generally patrol from the safety of their patios, have become more valuable than ever, said Thomas Makama, founder of the neighbourhood watch scheme.

“At least two shops were looted, but we managed to stop up to 10 shops from being attacked because we were on the lookout and called police for urgent backup,” said Makama, who called and visited the grandmothers to gather information.

“It’s dangerous work,” said 61-year-old Makama, who never carries a weapon and relies on his people skills to engage with criminals and police and dissipate danger.

Extra eyes

Makama founded the Bertrams Residents Movement in 2015 after the community helped him get back his home when he was evicted and forced on to the streets by “hijackers” who were trying to illegally take over the site where he lived.

Makama, who was working as a panel beater and unable to afford rent for his family of six, had been given permission to build a shack on the land by its owners, who lived in Canada.

“The community realised what had happened and protested my eviction. We got legal support and eventually returned,” said Makama, sitting alongside his corrugated iron shelter.

“The community saved my life, so now I dedicate mine to them.”

Makama patrols the streets on foot at night to make sure residents are safe. The grandmothers act as extra eyes, quickly phoning Makama if they hear or witness crime.

Residents said Makama comes quickly at any hour to calm people while they wait for police to arrive.