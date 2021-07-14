‘The army is not the solution, Ramaphosa must engage the people’ — #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile

The deployment of the army to areas impacted by violent protests is not the solution SA needs.

This is according to Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who also said President Cyril Ramaphosa must go on the ground and engage with the masses, listen to their grievances and commit to solutions.

“Not even an army of men can stop an idea whose time has come. When the people have taken the decision, you can deploy the entire army around the entire country but if we as South Africans have taken a particular stance, you cannot kill us all.

“The issue here demands a political intervention, a dialogue. The president must speak to his people and intervene,” Khanyile told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

The unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has its roots in the recent incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Supporters from his home province of KwaZulu-Natal took to the streets last week to demand his release from the Estcourt prison where he is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of a Constitutional Court order. The situation has since escalated to looting and burning of businesses in the two provinces.