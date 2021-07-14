WATCH | Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?

SA is experiencing what President Cyril Ramaphosa describes as the worst violence we have seen in our democracy, as parts of Gauteng and KZN have been looted and burnt.

The violence followed the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma on July 7 2021. Zuma was sentenced to a 15-month jail term for defying a Constitutional Court order that he must appear to give evidence at the state capture inquiry.

Properties, shopping centres and other facilities have been affected.

In this video we take a look at the past seven days and how the imprisonment of Zuma ignited one of the worst looting events in recent history which saw thousands arrested and 72 die.