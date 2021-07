King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini is on Wednesday brief the media on the ongoing violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal.

The province has been rocked by protests that later became looting incidents, where residents have burned down property and stolen goods from shops across KZN.

By Tuesday police said at least 72 people have died in riots and civil unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.