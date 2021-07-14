'We will die for our community': Kasi Brothers hold the line against looters

A group of civic-minded people calling themselves the Kasi Brothers has vowed to keep their community safe as they guard malls in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, against looters.

The group of men take shifts at more than four shopping spots in their community — day and night.

“We will die for our kasi,” said Peter Puzzle, a member of the Kasi Brothers.

“We are here to fix this looting issue, which we don’t understand. This is a crime. The situation of the country is already bad, we have viruses that need chemists but people are also breaking into chemists, causing trouble. We are trying to safeguard [shops] so we don’t run out of necessities. We can’t suffer because of foolishness.”

He said they started guarding on Tuesday after learning that some of the shops were looted on Monday.

Nkomo Village mall manager Lebohang Mofokeng said the situation was calmer at the mall after the looting of three stores on Monday. She said the community was doing a good job of protecting the mall.