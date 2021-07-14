‘Worst looting and violence seen’: private security firm guarding malls

Protests and looting which saw store shelves stripped bare in Gauteng have been the worst encountered by law enforcement, a private security firm said on Wednesday.

“If you look at the looting and the masses involved in it, and it has been everywhere, it has definitely been the worst,” said Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann.

Two of the company’s staff died during the chaos and several have been injured.

“It has been very difficult and it is costing our customers, the public and SA. I think it has a huge economic impact.”

Bartmann said the company was responsible for protecting about 80% of the major malls in the country, many of which have been targeted during the civil unrest.

Fidelity Services Group had deployed its own air support and specialised teams to respond to violence unfolding on the ground.

Bartmann said the company also had standby teams, riot teams and heavy armoured vehicles to respond to incidents.