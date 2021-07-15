Cleanup begins as communities take brooms to streets and help rebuild

An army of volunteers, armed with brooms and united in purpose, have taken to the debris-strewn streets in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to clean up the mess and destruction caused by days of looting.

They came out in numbers on Thursday in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Thabo Tsotetsi, a resident of Ebony Park in Midrand, dressed all in black, was among the scores of people who pitched in to clean up a shopping centre in Ebony Park.

The 26-year-old, who owns a small mobile auto detailing business which polishes, washes and details cars, said: “So far things are going well on our side. The community at large is really participating in cleaning up the looted shops.”