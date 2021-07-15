Excited 'national breadwinners' ready to receive their jabs against Covid-19
Those 35 and older are ready to buy vaccination day outfits as they begin to register to receive the jab against Covid-19.
The age group is excited to be next in line to receive their jabs, with many sharing that they have already registered online.
The health department officially opened the vaccine registration system to allow people aged 35 years and above to register for vaccination from Aug. 1, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The department has advised the age group to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System in numbers.
“Eligible and technology-savvy people are urged to prioritise other methods of vaccine registration, including online registrations: vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za, Covid-19 Call Centre on 0800 029 999, WhatsApp 0600 123 56 and Dial *134*832# using their digital devices to avoid congestion and long waiting queues at vaccination sites. People over 50 years can walk-in to vaccine sites with or without appointments to vaccinate,” said the department.
National breadwinners, our time has come #VaccineRollOutSA #VaccinesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/5Au5Dv4oXt— Dikeledi (@dikeledi_s) July 15, 2021
I am finally registered to get vaccinated against this monster that's terrorizing the world.— Marthélize Tredoux (@Konfytbekkie) July 14, 2021
I am crying.
I will be weeping on the day they jab me.
Why? Because I trust the science. I know it questions itself and corrects itself. It develops. Gets better.
It's our only way out.
As a proud member of arthritis tweeter in good standing, I've just registered for covid vaccine.— Big Mo (@MogomotsiLebot2) July 15, 2021
Bring that needle here.#VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/Meq7Cc90Va
On Wednesday, the department said the national vaccination programme was continuing across the country despite violent protests which resulted in the temporary closure of some vaccination sites in some provinces, including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
On Twitter, the age group shared screenshots of their registration confirmations, with some planning special outfits for when they get the jabs.
Some shared how after the jab they will be going on coffee dates.
I need an outfit #VaccineRollOutSA #35+ pic.twitter.com/FsmqtGNaYj— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) July 14, 2021
#VaccineRollOutSA— GugzThe3rd (@GuguStatu) July 15, 2021
35 - 49s We are dressing up for our vaccination date angithi 💆♀️💇♀️👗👢🧥🧤🧣🕶
@khumos thaka o registarile? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #VaccineRollOutSA o nale outfit? Le digogolose.— El Mase 🇿🇦 (@Capt_Mase) July 14, 2021
What yall 35+ gonna wear today when you registering for #VaccineRolloutSA— Skinny Chef SA👨🍳🇿🇦 🏳️🌈 (@anele_booi) July 15, 2021
We are within with my Arthritis Twitter Gang 😊😄 #VaccineRollOutSA #COVIDVaccination pic.twitter.com/LtM6Ool648— Mla Mbuyazi 🇿🇦 (@lord_mla) July 15, 2021
Let us remember to assist our security guards, house keepers, gardeners etc with registration for vaccination. They may or may not have access to this information and/or smart phones but let’s not take it for granted that they do. 🙏🏽 #VaccineRollOutSA— Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) July 14, 2021
Asambeni🙋🏽♀️! Coffee☕️date after the vaccine, anyone? We need to compare & contrast immediate reactions, analyse the nurse, and how they administered the jab💉💉💉! #grateful— Regal African Queen👑 (@zamakombe) July 15, 2021
I registered but I am scared as shit for needles. I know I will be fine. I might be stressed and scared but I Will get vaccinated. 🕯️🙏🏾🕯️🕯️🙌🏾🕯️#VaccineRollOutSA— CK_AllTheWay (@325C_K) July 15, 2021
Konje "Youth endala" (35-49) still needs to register for their vaccines before ba tla ho rona ma 2k 😂😂😂😂 #VaccineRollOutSA— Mpho 🌸 (@mpho__rams) July 15, 2021
The 35-40 years old club has been so keen to register for their vaccines. After mid-night they all screen grabbed their confirmation sms’s🤣🤣👌🏽— MaZikhali ❤️ (@ms_tomson) July 15, 2021
Love to see it! #VaccineRollOutSA
All this 35 - 49 + proud on my timeline, here I'm thinking I missed a rugby match or something. Dumbass. #VaccineRollOutSA— Adrian the Alien (@HariOmIsLife) July 15, 2021