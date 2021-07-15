South Africa

Excited 'national breadwinners' ready to receive their jabs against Covid-19

15 July 2021 - 13:44
The 35 to 49 age group has moved fast to register to get their Covid-19 jabs. File image.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/SEBABATSO MOSAMO

Those 35 and older are ready to buy vaccination day outfits as they begin to register to receive the jab against Covid-19.

The age group is excited to be next in line to receive their jabs, with many sharing that they have already registered online.

The health department officially opened the vaccine registration system to allow people aged 35 years and above to register for vaccination from Aug. 1, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The department has advised the age group to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System in numbers.

“Eligible and technology-savvy people are urged to prioritise other methods of vaccine registration, including online registrations: vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za, Covid-19 Call Centre on 0800 029 999, WhatsApp 0600 123 56 and Dial *134*832# using their digital devices to avoid congestion and long waiting queues at vaccination sites. People over 50 years can walk-in to vaccine sites with or without appointments to vaccinate,” said the department.

On Wednesday, the department said the national vaccination programme was continuing across the country despite violent protests which resulted in the temporary closure of some vaccination sites in some provinces, including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

On Twitter, the age group shared screenshots of their registration confirmations, with some planning special outfits for when they get the jabs.

Some shared how after the jab they will be going on coffee dates.

