From safety plans to arrests — here’s what eThekwini is doing in response to the unrest and riots

All malls in eThekwini's townships have been damaged and looted, according to the metro's mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, who briefed the media on Wednesday.

Kaunda said this has not only derailed efforts to build township economies but has also led to a jobs bloodbath. Kaunda pleaded for calm and unity amid racial tensions brewing in the province after the unrest.

The protests started last Friday with supporters of former president Jacob Zuma demanding his release from the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Kaunda said the damage to property amounts to R15bn and has negatively affected 5,000 informal traders who are unable to do business in the inner city.

Here's what the city is doing in response to the unrest:

Safety plan

Kaunda said there is an increased police presence in malls, shopping centres and other hotspot areas and police are being deployed to communities to trace and recover stolen goods and property.

“Since the protests began, the metro police have developed a safety plan which includes, among other things, increasing police visibility in a number of hotspot areas, particularly in malls where most of the looting and vandalism is taking place.”