'Gogo, uyaphi?' - 'disappearing granny' has the internet in stitches

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 July 2021 - 13:00
A gogo 'disappeared' in the clip.
A video of a gogo "disappearing" on camera has gone viral, leading to several hilarious jokes and memes.

As looting and riots broke out in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this week, social media users noticed the woman "fading away" in the background of a SABC News interview with a taxi association chairmperson.

"Where does the Gogo at the back disappear to?", asked one user, playfully.

Of course, if you watch carefully, you will notice that the video is edited to merge two clips together, and in the transition it appears as if the woman fades away.

While many pointed this out, others took hold of the light-hearted moment and ran with it.

Here are some of the hilarious comments and memes shared:

