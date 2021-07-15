'Gogo, uyaphi?' - 'disappearing granny' has the internet in stitches
A video of a gogo "disappearing" on camera has gone viral, leading to several hilarious jokes and memes.
As looting and riots broke out in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng this week, social media users noticed the woman "fading away" in the background of a SABC News interview with a taxi association chairmperson.
"Where does the Gogo at the back disappear to?", asked one user, playfully.
Where does the Gogo at the back disappear to? pic.twitter.com/asJKHY68e4— Noluthando Nkwali (@NoluthandoRalar) July 14, 2021
Of course, if you watch carefully, you will notice that the video is edited to merge two clips together, and in the transition it appears as if the woman fades away.
While many pointed this out, others took hold of the light-hearted moment and ran with it.
Here are some of the hilarious comments and memes shared:
Awume tuuu 😒 we are enjoying the whole witchcraft thing going on here.— Fassie (@elaine_khosa) July 14, 2021