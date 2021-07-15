'How will I take care of my children?': Car dealership owner among business owners counting the costs of riots

After losing 53 cars during xenophobic attacks in SA in 2019, Johannesburg car dealership owner Okey Uchendu never thought he would see his business destroyed again by civil unrest in less than two years.

Already dealing with the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, Uchendu received a call at midnight on Sunday that his dealership was engulfed in flames as looting and violence, the worst in SA for years, escalated, wrecking hundreds of businesses.

“I'm speechless,” the 45-year old told Reuters on Wednesday standing next to 58 burnt cars. “I feel like committing suicide because my livelihood has been taken away from me. I was sitting crying, helpless because I can't do anything.”

Among the severely burnt cars was an unrecognisable second hand Range Rover Evoque worth R220,000, which stood alongside low to high-end cars.

“All these things are gone. I don't even know where to start because how will I start. I still need to pay my rent, I've got three children I need to take care of, how will I take care of my children?," the visibly emotional Uchendu said.