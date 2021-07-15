South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

I'm not feeling well, should I keep my vaccination appointment or postpone?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 July 2021 - 09:23
Should you risk going to get the vaccine if you are not feeling well? File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The day for you to get the Covid-19 vaccine has arrived, but you are not feeling well. Should you go?

As registration for those 35 and older opens on Thursday, thousands are set to line up for the jab over the next few weeks.

While many will be excited and a touch nervous, some may be feeling a little under the weather when it is their turn to get the vaccine.

According to the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, the decision to go to your vaccine appointment depends on what symptoms you are showing.

“If your symptoms are suggestive of Covid-19, you should be tested rather than go for vaccination,” they advise.

However, if your symptoms are mild and not suggestive of Covid-19 there should be no reason to postpone a vaccination appointment.”

NHS Scotland issued similar directives, advising that people go for the vaccine if their symptoms are not severe.

“If you're unwell on the day of your appointment, you should still go for your vaccination if it's a minor illness without fever.

“If you feel very unwell your vaccine may be postponed until you have fully recovered. Do not attend your vaccine appointment if you feel unwell with symptoms of coronavirus. Self-isolate and book a test instead,” they advise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that people get the vaccine unless they are displaying “moderate or severe acute illness” and noted “there is no evidence that acute illness reduces vaccine efficacy or increases vaccine adverse events”.

Infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja added that if you are suffering from upper respiratory symptoms, it would be safer to postpone your vaccination and get tested for Covid-19.

