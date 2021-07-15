I'm not feeling well, should I keep my vaccination appointment or postpone?

The day for you to get the Covid-19 vaccine has arrived, but you are not feeling well. Should you go?

As registration for those 35 and older opens on Thursday, thousands are set to line up for the jab over the next few weeks.

While many will be excited and a touch nervous, some may be feeling a little under the weather when it is their turn to get the vaccine.

According to the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, the decision to go to your vaccine appointment depends on what symptoms you are showing.

“If your symptoms are suggestive of Covid-19, you should be tested rather than go for vaccination,” they advise.

“However, if your symptoms are mild and not suggestive of Covid-19 there should be no reason to postpone a vaccination appointment.”

NHS Scotland issued similar directives, advising that people go for the vaccine if their symptoms are not severe.

“If you're unwell on the day of your appointment, you should still go for your vaccination if it's a minor illness without fever.