Looting puts SA's entire health system at risk amid third wave, Western Cape warns

The entire country's healthcare system is at risk from the disruption of supply chains caused by this week's looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape health chiefs warned on Thursday.

Head of health Keith Cloete said there were “significant risks for the entire supply chain”, including the delivery of medicines, as the third wave of Covid-19 approaches its peak in most of the country.

Speaking at a Covid-19 media briefing chaired by premier Alan Winde, Cloete said the national health department was considering what to do with vaccination supplies earmarked for KwaZulu-Natal, where looting has severely disrupted the rollout.

While no decision had been made, Cloete said the Western Cape was preparing for an influx of vaccine doses if KwaZulu-Natal's allocation was redistributed. Supply chain officials were looking for alternative sources of non-pharmaceutical supplies such as fuel.