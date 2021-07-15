South Africa

Mzansi split over taxi association calls to protect malls from looters

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 July 2021 - 10:00
The SA National Taxi Association deployed its members to three malls in Tshwane to protect them against looting.
The SA National Taxi Association deployed its members to three malls in Tshwane to protect them against looting.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has been applauded by many for deploying members to protect malls in Tshwane from possible looting, but the move has been slammed by others.  

The association announced this week that it had “taken over the protection of three malls in Soshanguve” and would protect businesses in the area from the looting that has gripped parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal since the weekend.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) spokesperson Brenda Muridili said on Wednesday 1,234 people had been arrested in connection with mass looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Of those arrested, 549 were apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal and 683 in Gauteng. 72 people have died in the unrest in the two provinces and 14 murder cases were being investigated in KwaZulu-Natal and 19 in Gauteng. 

Santaco said in protecting the malls it would “refrain from engaging in physical actions with perpetrators”.

“In the course to help stop vandalism and looting, we call on our structures countrywide to refrain from engaging in physical actions with perpetrators. Law enforcement remains the responsibility of government,” it said in a statement.

It came amid reports of taxi drivers guarding Vosloorus Mall in Gauteng opening fire on looters with what was believed to be live ammunition on Wednesday morning.

The taxi drivers from the Katlehong People's Taxi Association opened fire on hundreds of looters who were gathering outside the mall, which had been ransacked overnight.

A 13-year-old boy was killed in the running battles.

Santaco also directed all its taxi leaders in KwaZulu-Natal to resume normal operations and said it would “help with cleaning efforts as part of bringing the province [back]  to normality”.

Santaco's statements were applauded by many online, but criticised by others who claimed it could lead to more violence.

Among those objecting to the move was EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who said vigilantism should not be celebrated.

Here are several other reactions shared on social media:

MORE

LISTEN | Live rounds allegedly fired as taxi drivers try to stop looting in Vosloorus

Taxi drivers guarding Vosloorus Mall on the Gauteng East Rand have opened fire with what is believed to be live ammunition on looters on Wednesday ...
News
1 day ago

Nelson Mandela Bay taxi associations take stand against looting

Nelson Mandela Bay taxi owners and drivers stood alongside business owners at the city hall on Wednesday morning to take a stand against threats to ...
News
20 hours ago

LISTEN | Boy, 13, dies in crossfire between taxi drivers and looters during Vosloorus rioting

A 13-year-old boy has been shot and killed during running skirmishes between taxi drivers and a mob of looters trying to burn down Vosloorus Mall on ...
News
22 hours ago

'It's not about Zuma ... They're having a party': Joburg resident shares tale of living above deadly riots

'This time is bad. We aren't safe to walk around the streets. Looters are even looting from each other,' a resident of Berea, Johannesburg, said.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  2. Government lifts ban on large gatherings in bid to quell unrest South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa
  4. WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads South Africa
  5. All bets are off as looting shows no sign of stopping News

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?