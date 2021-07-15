South Africa

One of 12 'instigators of riots' in Gauteng and KZN is under arrest

15 July 2021 - 16:53 By TimesLIVE
Clean-up efforts were under way on Thursday in Alexandra, Johannesburg, after days of looting saw stores being gutted.
Clean-up efforts were under way on Thursday in Alexandra, Johannesburg, after days of looting saw stores being gutted.
Image: Alon Skuy

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday that one of the 12 alleged instigators of riots that swept across two provinces has been arrested.

Ntshavheni was giving an update to the government's response to days of civil unrest that has caused damage to infrastructure running into billions of rand.

Police tracking teams were keeping the remaining 11 suspects under surveillance, she said.

Ntshavheni appealed to residents in areas affected by the violence to work with the authorities to bring the situation under control and set aside racial divisions.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Clean-ups under way as looting starts to die down

A week of violence that has engulfed SA slowly began to ebb on Thursday, and people counted the cost of an orgy of arson and looting that has ...
News
3 hours ago

Looting puts SA's entire health system at risk amid third wave, Western Cape warns

SA's healthcare system is at risk from the disruption of supply chains caused by this week's looting and violence, Western Cape health chiefs warned ...
News
7 hours ago

Minister Ronald Lamola on the number of looting arrests: 'It's increasing pressure in police cells'

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says the number of arrests related to the rioting and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is starting ...
Politics
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  2. Government lifts ban on large gatherings in bid to quell unrest South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa
  4. WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads South Africa
  5. JSC interviews for Constitutional Court were a 'sham': Casac South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?