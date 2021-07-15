Petrol containers outlawed as government urges motorists not to panic-buy

The government has outlawed the sale of petrol and diesel in portable containers, while discouraging panic-buying.

The department of mineral resources & energy said it was interacting with all energy and mining sector role players during the ongoing unrest engulfing some parts of the country and the temporary closure of the Sapref refinery in Durban.

“The DMRE assures the nation that while there are challenges with regards the movement of petroleum products to some parts of the country, there is sufficient product and government is working to secure the movement of all petroleum products.

“South Africans are discouraged from panic-buying and hoarding, as this will worsen the challenges.”