POLL | Are you panic buying?

Ramaphosa said the country could face food and medicine shortages as a result of disruptions.

“This means that our sick cannot get medication from pharmacies, food does not reach supermarket shelves, and health workers cannot go to work,” he said

“Our vaccination programme has been severely disrupted just as it is gaining momentum. This will have lasting effects on our ability to consolidate some of the progress we were already witnessing in our economic recovery.

“These disruptions will cost lives by cutting off the supply chains that sustain our food, health and production systems.”

TimesLIVE reported that a SuperSpar manager, who asked for their identity to be withheld, said there could be shortages in the coming days because of supply issues.

“For the people who don't have money now to buy, and they come next week, there may be some shortages. I can't say what or if it will happen, but it is a possibility,” said the manager.