LIVE UPDATES | Riots and looting: spontaneous outbreak or insurrection?
July 15 2021 - 07:47
KwaZulu-Natal facing a critical medicines shortage
A critical medicines shortage in KwaZulu-Natal is inevitable, given that scores of pharmacies have been looted and a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in the province has been destroyed, along with two massive distribution warehouses.
That’s according to Jackie Maimin, CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association. Independent pharmacies make up more than half the pharmacies in KZN.
“We will have to get medicines from other provinces, but the challenge is securing security escorts for those trucks,” she said.
July 15 2021 - 06:30
EDITORIAL | We’ve united in the best of times, and now we’re uniting in the worst of times
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness ...”
This line from the opening paragraph of Charles Dickens’s novel A Tale of Two Cities relates to the contrast between London and Paris during the French Revolution.
But yesterday it was a fitting description for the contradictory events unfolding in SA, as the wanton criminality of violent looters was met with an inspiring counterattack from crime-weary communities, who surged forth to take their streets back.
It was poetry in motion.
July 15 2021 - 06:20
SA in flames: spontaneous outbreak or insurrection?
South Africans spent most of mid-July glued to news outlets, from established media to TikTok, from streaming news to old-fashioned printed words, to see just one thing: would Jacob Zuma blink? Would the country finally get some taste of revenge for the state capture, looting, destruction of institutions and threats to the country’s democracy their former president had enabled and championed? Would the rule of law win?
Zuma blinked, with a few minutes to spare, and handed himself over to police. An hour or so later he was booked into a rather comfy looking “state-of-the-art correctional facility” in Estcourt (which had taken 17 years to refurbish).
July 15 2021 - 06:15
JONATHAN JANSEN | Poverty is not to blame for looting, a lack of values is
First, there is the good news. The storm will subside. We will reset as if nothing happened. That is the bad news. We will move on and not deal with the underlying causes of this massive stress test of our democratic state.
Until it happens again, we anguish, and then we forget, again. I asked friends living in the UK what they remember about Britain’s 2011 urban riots that their newspapers then described as “a defining contest between order and disorder” and a future prime minister observed as “disorder on a scale not seen in this country for many, many years”.
None of my UK friends remember those devastating riots. Bad news.
July 15 2021 - 06:10
TOM EATON | We know little, but we do know the ANC is desperate to cling to power
There is plenty we don’t know.
We don’t know, for example, the extent to which the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is the inevitable result of grinding poverty and hopelessness, ignited by the jailing of a man who was genuinely loved by millions and who endlessly promised better days, and how much is a carefully planned attack on the state, opportunistically guiding the anger of the marginalised towards targets it has selected.
We don’t know why former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, instead of calling for a cessation of the violence and theft, was at pains to ask “the people that are protesting and looting, please do so carefully and please do so responsibly”.
We don’t know why “food riots” have, in startlingly many cases, turned to very thorough destruction of very specific targets, from community radio stations and clinics to port infrastructure.
July 15 2021 - 06:00
WATCH | ‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Taxi drivers guarding Vosloorus Mall on Gauteng's East Rand opened fire on looters with live ammunition.
Members of the Katlehong People's Taxi Association have taken it upon themselves to protect malls around their communities. According to members, a group of 500 taxi drivers have mobilised to defend malls in the area.