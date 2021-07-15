SA scientists thrilled as TB therapies tested locally succeed

SA Scientists are in high spirits as the country is set to gain from major tuberculosis treatment breakthroughs that were tested locally, which saw drug-resistant TB being treated in six months, and a potential novel TB vaccine being developed to replace the 100-year-old bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine.

Conference delegates attending the 11th IAS Conference on HIV Science on Thursday heard that the drug-resistant TB, which typically takes between 18 months and two years and multiple drugs to treat, can now be cured in just six months when using a three-drug regimen of newer TB drugs, consisting of bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid — collectively referred to as the BPaL regimen, which was tested in SA and other parts of the world.

Of about 181 participants with highly resistant TB in the Nix TB study, including about 20% who were HIV-positive, researchers demonstrated a successful outcome in more than 90% of the patients.

The research, which has been done by scientists from Wits University and TB Alliance among others, has confirmed in its phase 3 clinical trial in SA that a high, relapse-free cure rate among participants can be achieved safely in six months.

The FDA approved the use of the three-drug combination for drug-resistant TB in 2019 after preliminary evidence that showed that the regimen is effective against pre-XDR (extreme drug resistant) and XDR-TB.