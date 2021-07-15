South Africa

'This murderous behaviour must end': three dead, baby hurt in taxi shooting

15 July 2021 - 20:24 By TimesLIVE
Bullet holes in a taxi at the Station Deck taxi rank in Cape Town. File photo.
Three people were killed and two wounded, including a five-month-old baby, when the occupants of a minibus taxi opened fire on a second taxi in Harare, Cape Town.

Detectives are investigating the shooting which happened about 3pm.

“I am outraged by yet another taxi shooting in the province, which resulted in the loss of life of commuters, and the injury of other bystanders,” said premier Alan Winde.

“While detectives are probing the death of three people who were shot and killed in a minibus taxi this afternoon in Mew Way in Harare, additional uniformed officers have been deployed to bring stability to a volatile situation in the area,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

“Around 3pm occupants of a minibus taxi opened fire on another taxi. Two males, aged 32 and 25, and one female aged 22 sustained fatal gunshot wounds while a 29-year-old female and a five-month-old baby were wounded and admitted to a local medical facility. We have reason to believe that another child who was a bystander was also wounded and taken away for treatment.”

The suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested.

“This unchecked murderous behaviour must come to an end, with all those responsible being arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. I urge all residents with any information on this shooting to please come forward to the authorities with information. The SAPS and Western Cape government are of common resolve that all those responsible must end up behind bars. This must end immediately,” said Winde.

Western Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile said on Tuesday that no arrests had been made in connection with any of the 76 taxi-related murders committed this year in the province.

