Want to avoid riots and looting in Gauteng? This live tracker can help

15 July 2021 - 08:20
Google Maps has added a live tracker function for Gauteng residents to avoid riots and looting happening in and around province.
Image: Lucky Nxumalo

Amid the ongoing riots and looting in parts of the province, Google Maps has added a live tracker function for Gauteng residents. 

The feature alerts drivers and residents to incidents happening in and around Gauteng and no-go areas in the province.

“Red areas are no-go areas for EMS [emergency medical services] as it is not safe. Do not make changes unless verified and sent through to the creator,” the feature states. 

According to the feature, some of the no-go areas include Daveyton, Diepsloot, Johannesburg CBD, Vosloorus and Alexandra. 

Click here to access the map.

Image: Screenshot

On Wednesday, National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) spokesperson Brenda Muridili said 1,234 people had been arrested in connection with mass looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Of those arrested, 549 were apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal and 683 in Gauteng. 

Muridili said 72 people have died in the unrest in the two provinces and 14 murder cases were being investigated in KwaZulu-Natal and 19 in Gauteng. 

There were 13 inquest dockets opened in KwaZulu-Natal and 26 in Gauteng linked to fatalities.

“The greater part of the inquest dockets relate to stampedes that occurred during incidents of looting of shops and malls, while other deaths and injuries were related to ATM explosions and shootings,” said Muridili in a statement

