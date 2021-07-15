Want to avoid riots and looting in Gauteng? This live tracker can help

Amid the ongoing riots and looting in parts of the province, Google Maps has added a live tracker function for Gauteng residents.

The feature alerts drivers and residents to incidents happening in and around Gauteng and no-go areas in the province.

“Red areas are no-go areas for EMS [emergency medical services] as it is not safe. Do not make changes unless verified and sent through to the creator,” the feature states.

According to the feature, some of the no-go areas include Daveyton, Diepsloot, Johannesburg CBD, Vosloorus and Alexandra.

Click here to access the map.