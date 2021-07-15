South Africa

WATCH | ‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
15 July 2021 - 06:00

Taxi drivers guarding Vosloorus Mall on Gauteng's East Rand opened fire on looters with live ammunition. 

Members of the Katlehong People's Taxi Association have taken it upon themselves to protect malls around their communities. According to members, a group of 500 taxi drivers have mobilised to defend malls in the area. 

A 13-year-old boy was killed during a skirmish between taxi drivers and a mob of looters trying to burn down Vosloorus Mall.

Vusi Dlamini was killed during the crossfire.

Two other dead people were found in the area.

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe visited his former ward and urged people to protect their own infrastructure.

As the situation remains tense, a large police presence continues to monitor the area.

