South Africa

WATCH | 'I couldn't leave her behind' — Mother speaks after throwing baby to safety from burning building

15 July 2021 - 10:14 By Siyabonga Sishi

A two-year-old girl survived unharmed after her mother threw her to safety as they escaped a burning high-rise building in Durban during protests.

The mother, 26-year-old Naledi Manyoni, told Reuters on Wednesday she had been on the 16th floor when the fire started on Tuesday. She ran down the stairs with her daughter.

Manyoni made her way to a ledge above the street and tossed the toddler to a group of people below as bystanders cried out in consternation.

“After throwing her, I held my head in shock, but they caught her,” Manyoni recalled outside the building as her daughter sat on her shoulders. “She kept saying, 'Mama you threw me down there.' She was scared.

“What was important was for my daughter to be out of that situation ... I couldn't escape alone and leave her behind,” she said as the girl, dressed in a red coat and hood, babbled and clapped her hands.

They stood on the street before burnt and ransacked shops. SA is in the throes of one of the worst upheavals in the postapartheid era, which began when former president Jacob Zuma was jailed last week for failing to appear before the Zondo commission.

The protests, which started in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, soon turned into mass looting, arson and riots in KZN and Johannesburg. 

Reuters

MORE:

'How will I take care of my children?': Car dealership owner among business owners counting the costs of riots

"I feel like committing suicide because my livelihood has been taken away from me. I was sitting crying, helpless because I can't do anything."
News
3 hours ago

LISTEN | Boy, 13, dies in crossfire between taxi drivers and looters during Vosloorus rioting

A 13-year-old boy has been shot and killed during running skirmishes between taxi drivers and a mob of looters trying to burn down Vosloorus Mall on ...
News
22 hours ago

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat looting and crime

While looters ran through the streets of Johannesburg, grandmother Evelyne turned off her lights, stood by her window and carefully lifted her ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  2. Government lifts ban on large gatherings in bid to quell unrest South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa
  4. WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads South Africa
  5. All bets are off as looting shows no sign of stopping News

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?