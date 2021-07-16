Angels take to skies in daring KZN rescue operation

Cem Air CEO Miles van der Molen, speaking to TimesLIVE, said they were flying from OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park to King Shaka International.

“There is a major food and fuel shortage. While we can’t help with the fuel shortage we can deliver food and other essential supplies. On top of that we are bringing people, who desperately need help, out of the danger zone.”

He said their first three flights left on Thursday, with another three taking off on Friday.

“We have 12 tonnes on the floor at the moment with more coming in. The supplies have not stopped coming.”

He said they were transporting lots of basic food stuff, nappies, child care products and other essentials for life.

“We have also been given food parcels, which contain basic supplies. There are so many who need help. We are channelling the supplies through specific NGOs who have footprints in Joburg and Durban.”

Van der Molen said the situation on the ground was very tense.

“The situation is fluid. ACSA (Airports Company SA) is on full alert. We are doing all we can for as long as we can.”

He said the aircraft included 78-seaters, which could carry about four tonnes per leg. We are running multiple flights.”

Van der Molen said they had had a flood of bookings over the past few days with terrified people looking to get out of Durban.

“People are stuck and very scared, they cannot leave by any other way other than by air. The amount of fear in the community is significant. It is a very serious situation.

“We are bringing lots of young people out with very small children. There is absolutely no visible effort by the state to push back this line, and people really feel like they are left to their own devices, with many not wanting to move overnight, or even go to the shops.

“This is fear and the feeling is not talked up at all, they really feel abandoned.”

For Experimental Aircraft Association member Don Kemp, who has volunteered his Cessna 182, he said he had joined the effort “as this is typical SA spirit”.

“If I can help then I want to. This is the way I can help communities and my fellow South Africans. It is just the right thing to do.”