Can I take the Covid-19 vaccine if I am pregnant?

Pregnancy can be a wonderful and sometimes confusing time. Coupled with a pandemic, it can be difficult to know whether taking the Covid-19 vaccine is safe for you and your baby.

According to the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, the Pfizer and J&J vaccines should be offered to all pregnant women based on their risk.

“Pregnant women with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension in pregnancy should be prioritised for vaccination and can be offered a vaccine if they have a comorbidity that is in a priority group for vaccination,” the committee said.

Healthcare workers are encouraged to discuss the risks and benefits of the Covid-19 vaccination with pregnant patients, including the most recent studies showing the vaccine is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding woman.

Studies have also found a strong immune response from mothers after vaccination, and several benefits of immune transfer to the infant or unborn child.