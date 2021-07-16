COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Provinces pass 80% for teacher jabs but some refuse to ace the test

July 16 2021 - 08:59

Provinces pass 80% for teacher jabs but some refuse to ace the test

Some education sector workers in North West are reluctant to vaccinate if official figures are anything to go by.

North West education department spokesperson Elias Malindi confirmed that up until Tuesday, 71% or 30,677 of the 43,200 targeted employees, including teachers, had been inoculated.

“Our department and the provincial health department are analysing the statistics to find out how many of the 30,677 are teachers.”

The basic education sector vaccination programme, which started on June 23 and was scheduled to end on July 8, was extended until July 14.