COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Provinces pass 80% for teacher jabs but some refuse to ace the test

July 16 2021 - 08:59
Provinces pass 80% for teacher jabs but some refuse to ace the test
Some education sector workers in North West are reluctant to vaccinate if official figures are anything to go by.
North West education department spokesperson Elias Malindi confirmed that up until Tuesday, 71% or 30,677 of the 43,200 targeted employees, including teachers, had been inoculated.
“Our department and the provincial health department are analysing the statistics to find out how many of the 30,677 are teachers.”
The basic education sector vaccination programme, which started on June 23 and was scheduled to end on July 8, was extended until July 14.
July 16 2021 - 08:20
Pandemic disruptions push millions of Nigerians into hunger
Shehu Ismaila Gbadebo has worked as a barber for two decades. The money he made at his rented stall in a bustling suburb of Nigeria's megacity, Lagos, used to be plenty for him to pay bills and set aside some savings. Now, he relies on donated food and sometimes skips meals to feed his family.
July 16 2021 - 08:13
Eastern Cape advocate Terry Price succumbs to Covid-19
Advocate Terry Price, who was in his early 60s, died on Thursday after a lengthy battle with Covid-19.
He leaves behind his wife Cheryl, twin children Megan and Aidan, younger son Bobby and stepson Dominic.
His close friend and colleague, Alwyn Griebenow, said a giant had fallen. “Not only was he a colleague but also a dear and loyal friend.”
July 16 2021 - 07:00
Can I take the Covid-19 vaccine if I am pregnant?
Pregnancy can be a wonderful and sometimes confusing time. Coupled with a pandemic, it can be difficult to know whether taking the Covid-19 vaccine is safe for you and your baby.
According to the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, the Pfizer and J&J vaccines should be offered to all pregnant women based on their risk.
“Pregnant women with comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension in pregnancy should be prioritised for vaccination and can be offered a vaccine if they have a comorbidity that is in a priority group for vaccination,” the committee said.
July 16 2021 - 06:20
India's daily Covid-19 infections rise by 38,949
India reported on Friday 38,949 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking the nationwide tally above 31 million.
Reuters
July 16 2021 - 06:15
Volunteer undertakers carry Indonesian dead from homes as Covid-19 deaths rise
After his work as a taxi driver dried up because of Indonesia's new coronavirus restrictions, Ardi Novriansyah offered his driving skills to help his home city's buckling medical system.
Ardi, 41, is one of about 35 volunteers in Bogor, south of Jakarta, who recover the bodies of people that have died from Covid-19 while isolating at home.
Grabbing what sleep he can on a couch at the group's headquarters in an unused building, Ardi has received call outs 24 hours a day over the past month.
Ardi says his interest in humanity led him to take such a difficult job along with the camaraderie with his fellow volunteers.
"What's important is that we have a desire to help as volunteers, for humanity," he said.
The sight of dead bodies is something he adjusted to during an old job as an ambulance driver.
Indonesia is struggling to cope with a devastating wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, which has left hospitals overflowing and meant many infected people unable to get a hospital bed simply die at home.
Reuters
July 16 2021 - 06:10
China should provide raw data on Covid-19 origins, WHO says
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked China to be more transparent, as he sought raw data on the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.
July 16 2021 - 06:00
U.S. Surgeon General fights Covid-19 misinformation
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy raised the alarm over a growing wave of misinformation about Covid-19 and related vaccines that threatens efforts to quell the pandemic.
