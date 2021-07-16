South Africa

‘Don’t howl’ - Tito Mboweni weighs in on unrest and looting

16 July 2021 - 11:56
Finance minister Tito Mboweni drew mixed reactions on social media when expressing his opinion about the unrest and looting. File photo.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni drew mixed reactions on social media when expressing his opinion about the unrest and looting. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has weighed in on the unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister took to social media on Thursday, saying people should not “howl”.

“Depending on which theoretical framework you come from, you have to problematise the following; a huge influx into urban and peri-urban centres, depopulation of the countryside, reimagining contemporary urbanisation, agriculture, and the food economy,” Mboweni said.

He said the challenge of “forced” versus “organic” urbanisation was gigantic.

“When the original purpose was to ensure a large supply of cheap labour, boxed in labour reservoirs (townships) evolved into a large army of the working people and the lumpen proletariat. The issues are heavy,” said Mboweni.

Mboweni’s statement drew mixed reactions on social media.

While some applauded him for speaking out, others asked what the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development was doing to stop the influx of people into urban areas.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

Rioting and looting: fewer incidents being reported

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said 208 incidents had been reported overnight: 52 in Gauteng and 156 in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | Zulu king briefs the media on the violence and looting in KZN

King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini is briefing the media on the ongoing violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 days ago

President Ramaphosa visits KZN amid violent unrest and looting spree

The eThekwini Metro has been the epicentre of rampant looting and burning of shopping malls and other business buildings such as warehouses.
Politics
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  2. Government lifts ban on large gatherings in bid to quell unrest South Africa
  3. 'Gogo, uyaphi?' - 'disappearing granny' has the internet in stitches South Africa
  4. WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads South Africa
  5. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa

Latest Videos

‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...
‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters