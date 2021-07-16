Durban bus service resumes operation in 'low risk' areas
eThekwini Municipality's bus service resumed operations in “low risk” areas on Friday after unrest that gripped the city.
“Following consultation with bus operators, the municipality will reintroduce minimal services based on risk and security assessments to ensure the safety of staff and passengers. Commuters are urged to be mindful that the shortage of fuel, cleanup of areas, and availability of staff might affect operations.
“It is expected that the taxi operators will also begin to run their routes. The city has partnered with the industry to ensure that the ranks are clean for commuters,” said municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo.
The Dial-a-Ride service remained suspended.
“The city will be in contact with the patrons of this service to inform them of when the service will be available. The municipality understands that public transport is a catalyst for social and economic activity. It is critical for the transport system to support essential services and help restore the social and economic life of the city,” said Khuzwayo.
SA is experiencing what President Cyril Ramaphosa describes as the worst violence we have seen in our democracy, as parts of Gauteng and KZN have been looted and burnt.
A skeleton staff from the city's cemeteries and crematorium department returned to work to attend to burial and cremation bookings. “The oThongathi crematorium is open, but regrettably the Mobeni one is still temporarily closed due to technical challenges,” said Khuzwayo.
Water and sanitation also resumed with limited services.
“Fixing of broken water and sanitation infrastructure has started, while it will take a little longer in areas where there was major damage. Technicians are working around the clock to restore water supply to all areas as soon as possible. The water and sanitation call centre is still not operational,” said Khuzwayo. Sizakala Customer Centres were scheduled to resume operation on Friday.
“All offices will be open except for centres at Umlazi Mega City, KwaMnyandu, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu that were damaged in the unrest. The Craigieburn Centre will have limited services available,” said Khuzwayo.
The municipality had suspended services due to protests in various parts of the city which affected safety and availability of employees.
TimesLIVE