Durban bus service resumes operation in 'low risk' areas

eThekwini Municipality's bus service resumed operations in “low risk” areas on Friday after unrest that gripped the city.

“Following consultation with bus operators, the municipality will reintroduce minimal services based on risk and security assessments to ensure the safety of staff and passengers. Commuters are urged to be mindful that the shortage of fuel, cleanup of areas, and availability of staff might affect operations.

“It is expected that the taxi operators will also begin to run their routes. The city has partnered with the industry to ensure that the ranks are clean for commuters,” said municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo.

The Dial-a-Ride service remained suspended.

“The city will be in contact with the patrons of this service to inform them of when the service will be available. The municipality understands that public transport is a catalyst for social and economic activity. It is critical for the transport system to support essential services and help restore the social and economic life of the city,” said Khuzwayo.