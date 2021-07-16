South Africa

Eastern Cape advocate Terry Price succumbs to Covid-19

16 July 2021 - 08:13 By HeraldLIVE
Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso pictured in the Port Elizabeth High Court with advocate Terry Price SC. File image.
Image: Werner Hills

Advocate Terry Price, who was in his early 60s, died on Thursday after a lengthy battle with Covid-19. 

He leaves behind his wife Cheryl, twin children Megan and Aidan, younger son Bobby and stepson Dominic.

His close friend and colleague, Alwyn Griebenow, said a giant had fallen. “Not only was he a colleague but also a dear and loyal friend.”

A career highlight for Price was when he represented Knysna photographer Alix Carmichele‚ proving the state liable for failing to keep a dangerous perpetrator behind bars. Francois Coetzee‚ accused of attempting to sexually assault another woman‚ had attacked Carmichele while out on bail. The landmark victory means the state can now be held liable for failing to protect its citizens. 

He famously managed to have drug charges dropped against US socialite Paris Hilton when she was bust for allegedly smoking dagga at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium during the 2010 Fifa World Cup. 

Price also represented former tennis player and coach Bob Hewitt, who was convicted in 2015 and jailed for rape and indecent assault.

Price was a junior advocate on the team representing Stellenbosch murder accused Fred van der Vyver‚ who was tried for the 2005 murder of his girlfriend‚ Inge Lotz. While the evidence against him seemed overwhelming‚ his lawyers managed to turn the tables on the police‚ accusing them of fabricating evidence. In 2007‚ Judge Deon van Zyl acquitted Van der Vyver of Lotz’s murder.

More recently, Price represented Bay businessman Christopher Panayiotou, later sentenced to life in prison for the hit murder of his wife, Jayde, and rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Editing by TimesLIVE.

