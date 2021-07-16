South Africa

FlySafair's free 20kg baggage allowance to carry food, medicine to KZN

Paul Ash Senior reporter
16 July 2021 - 06:50
FlySafair is offering passengers a free 20kg checked baggage allowance to carry food or medical supplies to KZN.
As food supplies run low in Durban, no-frills airline FlySafair says it will offer inbound passengers a free 20kg baggage allowance to carry food or medical supplies to the embattled city.

“It's like an extra checked baggage allowance,” said the airline's marketing director Kirby Gordon.

With most shops and cafes still closed and many supermarkets looted and destroyed, the city's residents are running short of basic foodstuffs.

Passengers will be able to book more than one 20kg food allowance, depending on how full the flight is.

“It all has to be booked though our call centre so that we can manage the aircraft weight,” said Gordon.

To comply with aviation law, however, passengers have to accompany their checked baggage on the same flight.

The airline currently has six daily inbound flights each from Johannesburg and Cape Town, as well as three inbound flights a week from East London and the same number of flights from Port Elizabeth.

While demand for outbound flights was “pretty hectic”, inbound flights have plenty of capacity, said Gordon, which means there is more room for cargo and increased baggage allowances for passengers.

Passengers are not only taking food but also medical supplies and other essentials such as dog and cat food. 

Restricted items will still not be carried, however.

The extra baggage allowance applies to all inbound flights to Durban. 

FlySafair's call centre operates from 7am-7pm seven days a week. Call 087 357 0030.

TimesLIVE

