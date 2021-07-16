KZN wealthy pay up to R180k to fly out of violence-torn province

A reliable source told TimesLIVE 50 aircrafts left from the airport on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday. He expected around 50 planes to fly in and out on Friday.

“It is true that people are fleeing KwaZulu-Natal,” the source said.

The source said there was also a “lot of good being done” and some wealthier families were paying for provisions to be flown in for their relatives and other needy people. The Red Cross was flying in with provisions.

Robyn Pentolfe, a pilot with Legend Aviation, said they had also been requested to ferry food from Gauteng to Durban.

“We have no pilots on the ground right now. It is chaos here. We don’t have one helicopter on our pad. They are all heading out. A lot of families in Johannesburg are sending food for their families and friends in Durban.

She said on Thursday some of their pilots had jumped into one of their aircraft and headed to Joburg to buy food for themselves and their families.

Most aviation companies at the Virginia Airport had run out of fuel by Tuesday and had to make frequent trips to King Shaka International Airport to refuel.

TimesLIVE