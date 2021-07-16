Looting aftermath: Hundreds queue to shop at one mall not ransacked in Alex

Scores of people from all over Alexandra on Friday queued for hours to get inside the Alex Mall, which was the last one standing after recent looting and destruction.

There was no social distancing in the almost 1km queue outside the mall, with women and children separated from men.

When TimesLIVE visited, Lucy Jonathan, who runs Lucy’s Kitchen from Alexandra, had been waiting in the queue for almost two hours so she could buy spice for potato chips.

“The whole of Alexandra is here. We can’t live like this,” she said.

“I sell kotas. If I don’t get the spice, my business will die and we will starve. I have a lot of people to feed and I couldn’t send the kids here because I worry when they take too long [when they go out].

“People from other sections are waiting with us in the queues because their malls were looted and burnt. Luckily we have real men this side who managed to protect our mall.”