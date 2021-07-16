Medicines, diapers, blood and fuel are priorities for KZN as N3 reopens

The Road Freight Association (RFA) has welcomed the reopening of the N3 on Friday morning and said this would allow the industry to move the essential products that could not be transported since the highway was closed.

“We are extremely appreciative that the N3 has been opened. It allows us to get the essentials, prioritised for now, moving into the distribution hubs that can then get to the badly affected areas, especially into KwaZulu-Natal,” RFA CEO Gavin Kelly said.

Dave Logan, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Fowarders (SAAFF), said the products which needed to be delivered urgently included pharmaceutical products, diapers, blood and fuel.

“We have been trying to supply as best we can under trying circumstances, but this will go a long way to getting our citizens food, medicines and other essentials,” Kelly said.