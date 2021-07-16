South Africa

N3 to reopen between Gauteng and KZN but motorists must proceed with caution

16 July 2021 - 11:24
The N3 between KZN and Gauteng is set to reopen with a high visibility of law enforcement.
The N3 between KZN and Gauteng is set to reopen with a high visibility of law enforcement.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo

Law enforcement authorities have given the all-clear to fully reopen the N3 between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The all-important route connecting the two provinces had to be shut because of civil unrest related to the #FreeJacobZuma campaign which resulted in a large number of trucks being looted and torched.

Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession, said on Friday: “Law enforcement has issued the instruction to reopen the N3 toll route in its entirety between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

“Though fully open to traffic, road users are reminded to please proceed with caution and remain vigilant and alert.

“Law enforcement agencies are deployed on the N3 toll route and will be maintaining a highly visible presence.

“Road users are warned to expect high traffic volumes, congestion and possible delays.”

You can obtain traffic information, report problems and get emergency assistance from the 24-hour N3 helpline 0800-63-4357 or by following @N3Route on Twitter.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Thousands of specialised troops flown into KZN

Predawn deployments see highly trained 'marines' from Cape Town along with combat medics descend on besieged towns
News
3 hours ago

Petrol bombs, gunshots and anxiety — a loota continua

A line of snaking trucks and impatient sedans around Peacevale on the N3, where police stood guard as clean-up teams poured sand over the fiery ...
News
2 days ago

'A business of tears,' says trucking industry targeted by rioters

The transport business in SA is “a business that only brings tears and more tears”, says Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly after riots in ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  2. Government lifts ban on large gatherings in bid to quell unrest South Africa
  3. 'Gogo, uyaphi?' - 'disappearing granny' has the internet in stitches South Africa
  4. WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads South Africa
  5. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa

Latest Videos

‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...
‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters