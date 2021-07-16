SA FIGHTS BACK | 10 stories you need to read about SA uniting to fight looting & clean up after unrest

After a week of chaos and violent protests that led to the destruction of properties and infrastructure, scores of South Africans in communities are uniting behind a cause to clean up in the hope of rebuilding and reopening their local businesses.

The presidency said on Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa will conduct an oversight assessment in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.

“The president will interact with the provincial government and security forces. The president’s visit follows government’s engagement throughout the week with different sectors of society, including organised business, interfaith leaders and political parties represented in parliament,” said the presidency.

Here are eight must-read stories:

Mobilising masses through social media

Emelda Masango, 25, offered her volunteer clean up services on the Facebook page “I Know A Guy” on Monday morning. She wrote: “Anyone who needs help to clean up after the looting in their business, I volunteer if you are around Jo’burg.”

Her post has reached more than 1,200 people who have also volunteered their services. Magango told Sunday Times Daily they will begin operations next week.