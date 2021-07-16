‘They were too many — thousands,’ looted mall manager tells Ramaphosa

Umlazi Mega City general manager Hope Khumalo told President Cyril Ramaphosa how looters ransacked the mall and cleaned out all stock in 48 hours.

Ramaphosa paid an oversight visit to the mall, south of Durban, to see the damage on Friday.

“They came in that way and started with McDonald’s and Nando’s outside before charging inside the fenced area and overwhelming the security,” Khumalo told the president.

Ramaphosa asked during the mall walkabout: “How many were they?”

Khumalo responded: “They were too many. I would say in the thousands. I have never seen so many people in my life.”