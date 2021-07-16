Thousands of specialised troops flown into KZN

Thousands of SANDF troops are pouring into KwaZulu-Natal en masse on Friday by air to help stabilise the violence-torn province.

Early on Friday morning, members of the navy’s Maritime Reaction Squadron flew into the province, according to social media posts by the SANDF.

Under Operation Prosper the military is deploying 25,000 soldiers, including reserve force members, across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which has also been gripped by deadly violence.

Since the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma last week Wednesday, violence has gripped the two provinces, with looters going on the rampage pillaging and destroying businesses primarily located in shopping malls.

In a post on LinkedIn on the Maritime Reaction Squadron deployment, the SANDF said that the forces would be used to bolster Joint Operations Tactical Headquarters in KZN.