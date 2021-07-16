South Africa

Transnet says port operations in Durban, Richards Bay improving, some delays

16 July 2021 - 08:46 By Tanisha Heiberg
Port operations at Richards Bay and Durban are improving, but the key Natcor railway route remains closed, said Transnet. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi

Transnet on Friday said road closures and fuel and food shortages are constraining its supply chain despite improved operations at the ports of Durban and Richards Bay after days of unrest.

“The Port of Richards Bay has managed to clear all shipping backlogs. Terminal operations at the Port of Durban continue to improve,” the state logistics group said in a statement.

However, work to restart the suspended Natcor rail line has been delayed due to remnants of looting activities strewn along the railway, Transnet said.

Reuters

