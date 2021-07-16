South Africa

Trio slapped with three-year jail sentences for rhino horn theft

16 July 2021 - 17:22
Three men have been sentenced to jail for the theft of rhino horn worth about R500,000.
Image: Hawks

Three rhino horn thieves have been sentenced to three years in jail after their arrest in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape in February.

They were bust with about R500,000 worth of rhino horn. The regional court in Gqeberha sentenced Jonathan Jeremy Perring, 37, Keanon Terblanche, 28, and Christo Shaun Swartz, 30, on Thursday.  

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the directorate’s serious organised crime investigation unit in the city “conducted an operation after information was received that two people were looking for buyers for a rhino horn with a street value of R500,000.

“The operation led to the arrest of Perring and Terblanche from Gelvandale in Gqeberha on the same day. One rhino horn and two vehicles were seized during the operation.

“The duo made their first court appearance at Gqeberha New Law Court and were released on R10,000 bail each,” said Mgolodela.

